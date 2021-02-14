SAN JOSE (CBS SF ) — Weekend nights are typically pretty quiet in Robert Wahoer’s East San Jose neighborhood — that is until early Sunday morning.

Mobile bans of participants and spectators moved from Oakland streets where they have gathered for illegal sideshow street racing events for months, apparently deciding to change venues to the South Bay this weekend.

“Nothing until tonight,” said Wahoer of the normally quiet weekend nights in his neighborhood at East Hamilton and Leigh in East San Jose. “We are having a sideshow.”

When asked how often sideshows have been staged in the neighborhood, Wahoer said: “Never!”

He said he was asleep at around 1:30 a.m. when the squeal of tires awoke him. There was also gunfire — a growing trend at sideshows as participants discharge weapons into the air to show approval.

Wahoer said he was disappointed in the police response.

“I called (911) and what comes is like one (patrol) car,” he said. “What’s one car going to do.”

Videos show at least one other San Jose sideshow at Lundy and Concourse during the late Saturday night/Sunday morning hours.

Participants launched fireworks as cars spun donuts in the intersection and cheers erupted from the dozens of spectators who had gathered to watch.

There was also a sideshow in Sunnyvale where responding officers appear to be making at least a handful of traffic stops.

There was no word early Sunday morning on any arrests associated with the sideshows.