SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN/CBS SF) — Two people died in a crash involving two vehicles Sunday night near San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. in the 21000 block of McKean Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP, San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jose Fire Department responded and soon discovered there were two vehicles involved and that one occupant from each vehicle had died on the scene.
No further details on the crash or the identities of the people involved were immediately available.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.