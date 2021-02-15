OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — BART will partially close the parking garage at Fruitvale train station Tuesday as part of a systemwide project to upgrade the lighting in station parking garages.

Parts of the garage will be closed for about five weeks starting Tuesday, with the upper levels closed at first and then ground floor and second level closed in the second phase of the project.

The lighting upgrades are taking place at 14 stations across the system, with Fruitvale being the fourth station to start it after Hayward, Walnut Creek and Millbrae.

The project will continue through October, with more than 10,500 light fixtures being replaced across the system. Other stations that will be affected in the coming weeks and months are Daly City, Pleasant Hill, Concord, San Bruno, MacArthur, Colma, Dublin/Pleasanton, Richmond, El Cerrito Del Norte, and South San Francisco.

