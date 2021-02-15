SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Last week the Supreme Court struck down California’s ban on indoor church services to stop the spread of COVID-19 as a violation of religious freedom. Then, other federal courts upheld Santa Clara County’s ban, adding to the confusion and frustration.

You wouldn’t know there was a ban at all by looking at Calvary Chapel in San Jose. Sunday, worshipers arrived en masse, with almost no one wearing a face mask.

“God’s our leader,” said a man named Cody. “So we’re not waiting for the county to tell us if we can or can’t do church. We’re going to do church regardless.”

Following the Supreme Court decision allowing indoor worship, the Ninth Circuit Court ruled Santa Clara County’s ban could stand because it involves all indoor gatherings, without specifying churches. That means Calvary Chapel is once again defying the law.

Other churches are following the state’s new COVID-19 protocols. Pastor Steve Roma of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Santa Clara said they were planning to reopen on February 27.

“I think we were ready,” he said. “I think we’re capable of following the guidelines keeping people safe, but also being together. I think we’re capable of doing that.”

For now, he said he’ll follow the law and stick with online services. But he said his small congregation is elderly and the isolation from their church family is affecting the physical health of some of his parishioners.

“It is deeper than just a ritual or a tradition or something you do,” Roma said. “It’s this deep familial connection that they just don’t get online.”

While other churches are struggling, Pastor Mel Dahlgren of the South Bay Christian Church thinks the shutdown has been a godsend. He said the congregation loves the Zoom services, doubling attendance and adding new people from other states. It’s been so successful they cancelled their lease on the building they were renting, electing to continue strictly as a virtual church.

“I haven’t had one complaint since we started,” said Dahlgren. “We just asked God to redeem the situation and turn it into a blessing and it sure has done that!”

Three churches, three very different reactions. As for the future, some legal experts believe the Ninth Circuit decision could land back at the US Supreme Court. Santa Clara University Law Professor Margaret M. Russell thinks the Justices may rule that the county’s health order does not discriminate against churches.

“I think the majority of the US Supreme Court would understand the distinction,” she said, “and would analyze the Santa Clara order differently because it is not singling out religion or houses of worship.”