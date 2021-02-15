SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Light drizzle and heavier showers spread southward across the Bay Area with wet conditions expected to linger through Monday morning into the afternoon.
Wet weather was set to continue through the morning with scattered showers forecast into Monday afternoon. Most parts of the Bay Area were only expected to receive between a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter inch of precipitation.
Daytime high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s on the coast to lower 60s inland were expected across the Bay Area.
Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Overnight lows are expected in the high 40s.
Dry weather returns Tuesday and continues through most of Thursday. Rain chances develop by late Thursday and continue into Friday. Dry weather is forecast for the weekend.
