COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Arrest, Assault, Crime, Market Street, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who stabbed a community worker in the face Sunday in an unprovoked attack.

Police said that the incident happened on Sunday when an on-duty worker for a community organization that the department works closely with was assaulted near the intersection of Market and 7th streets.

Police said the victim was in stable condition, but offered no additional details about the unprovoked attack.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin station posted about the assault on its Twitter account Sunday evening.

So far, police have not offered a description of the suspect in the assault. Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 with any tips.