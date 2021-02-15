SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who stabbed a community worker in the face Sunday in an unprovoked attack.
Police said that the incident happened on Sunday when an on-duty worker for a community organization that the department works closely with was assaulted near the intersection of Market and 7th streets.
Police said the victim was in stable condition, but offered no additional details about the unprovoked attack.
The San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin station posted about the assault on its Twitter account Sunday evening.
Yesterday an on duty employee of a Community Based Organization we work closely with was stabbed in the face in what appears to be an unprovoked attack at 7th & Market. The victim is stable. We will get this suspect off the street. Call (415)575-4444 w/any tips. Case 210099714. pic.twitter.com/Y0oujeHVgp
— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 15, 2021
So far, police have not offered a description of the suspect in the assault. Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 with any tips.