SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect early Monday morning who allegedly fired a gun into the home of an acquaintance, narrowly missing one of the residents inside, according to authorities

Police said that early Monday morning at around 3:13 a.m., Santa Rosa police officers were sent to the 2300 block of Squire Lane after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a victim at the home who had visible lacerations on his face. The victim told officers a suspect — who was acquainted with the victim — had shot a firearm at his residence just 10 minutes earlier. The victim told officers he did not have issues with the suspect.

The victim said he didn’t know how many times the suspect shot at the home. When the shooting occurred, the victim was in the bathroom and a bullet struck the bathroom mirror, shattering it and causing glass shards to hit the victim in the face. The victim was not struck by a bullet, but a 9mm casing was found on scene.

Officers canvassed the area, searching for the suspect in a dark grey Dodge Charger. A short time later, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies located a vehicle in the 5300 block of Old Redwood Highway that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies detained the driver. Arriving Santa Rosa police officers confirmed the detained driver was the suspect in the shooting at the Squire Lane residence.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old male Windsor resident Hector Juan Carlos Barragan. Officers conducted a probation search at the suspect’s residence and located hundreds of Xanax pills, cocaine, 9mm ammunition and a gun magazine, but they did not locate a firearm. Based on witness statements and evidence found, the suspect was arrested.

Barragan was arrested on multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, felony assault with a deadly weapon,

felony felon in possession of ammunition, misdemeanor possession of a narcotic, misdemeanor vandalism and violation of probation/

Barragan was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Detectives are still trying to determine if he was targeting the injured victim or other acquaintances that were previously at the residence. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding the case or witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department. Information can be provided through the SRPD online tip system.