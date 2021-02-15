NEW YORK (CBS News) — United Airlines has become the first U.S. airline to offer passengers access to in-airport coronavirus testing.
The rollout is a streamlined way for passengers to book a ticket, schedule a test and upload the results on the company’s app, in what travel experts say could be the “new normal” of travel.
Almost a year into the pandemic, people across the globe are still confused over how to follow a patchwork of COVID-19 travel guidelines and protocols. United Airlines’ “Travel Ready Center” is aiming to fix the issue.