SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN/CBS SF) — A 68-year-old Milpitas woman who was one of two people killed in a head-on crash near San Jose on Sunday night has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The office announced Tuesday that the crash victim had been identified as Mitra Sadeghzadeh.

The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday on McKean Road south of Schillingsburg Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded and found a crash between a 2002 Chrysler and 2008 Toyota, and emergency responders pronounced the drivers of both vehicles dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a man driving the Chrysler south on McKean Road for some reason allowed the vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota driven by Sadeghzadeh. The drivers were the lone occupants of each vehicle, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers Figone or Uribe in the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 848-2324.

