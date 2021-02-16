SANTA CLARA (KPIX) – Some residents vaccinated Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium, which is the state’s largest vaccination site, reported waiting hours just to get inside only to stand in more long lines before getting their dose.

Andrea Contreras, who took her in-laws to get inoculated at the stadium, said the wait time was so long that they witnessed one elderly person fall and another faint while in line.

“It was chaotic when we arrived,” said Contreras. “The line was looped around through the parking lot.”

Contreras said she was unable to get her in-laws an appointment at Kaiser Permanente. She said getting an appointment online through the county was a breeze, but the process at Levi’s Stadium was just the opposite.

Contreras said from start to finish it took more than three hours to get her elderly in-laws vaccinated.

“Hopefully, things will improve,” Contreras said.

One woman, who goes by BJ Wishinsky on Twitter, wrote that “it took more than two hours from when I first got in line. And now I have to wait 30 minutes before I can leave. I am hungry and thirsty and tired.”

She also wrote, “I don’t recommend the Levi’s Stadium site for those who can’t stand for a long time…or be prepared to wait before a wheelchair is available.”

“There are lots of lines inside even before you get to the vaccination sites,” Contreras said.

A county spokesperson said they are aware of the individual who fainted while waiting in line at Levi’s Stadium, and that they were given medical attention immediately before getting the vaccine.

The statement said, “As the County rapidly scales vaccination capacity, there may temporarily be longer waits at vaccine sites. We are actively working to reduce wait times, and have procedures in place to identify individuals with limited mobility or other challenges to provide them with accommodations at each site.”

“Just tell the people, ‘Hey, this site is going to be open, appointment time is no good right now,'” said Gloria Conteras.

This week the stadium is vaccinating 2,000 people a day, which has increased from 1,000 per day last week.

County leaders hope to vaccinate as many as 15,000 eligible residents per day once the county receives enough doses of the vaccine.

Gloria said despite the long wait Tuesday, it’s a means to an end to the pandemic.

“This is a long wait, but well worth it,” she said.

“I’m glad they’re one step closer to being a little safer, for sure,” said Conteras.