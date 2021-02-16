MORAGA (CBS SF) — A coyote attacked and bit a child walking with a parent in a Moraga neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Moraga police said the attack happened at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Calle la Montana and Campolindo Drive. A woman was walking with her child when a coyote attacked and bit the child without warning, police said.

The mother was able to fend off the coyote and it ran away, police said. It was last seen running north on Calle La Montana.

Police, Moraga-Orinda Fire, and Contra Costa County Animal Services units responded to the area and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified, police said. It was not known if the coyote is the same one responsible for previous attacks in the Lamorinda area.

Coyotes can be unpredictable, and experts advise that if you are followed by a coyote, make loud noises to shoo them away or throw rocks in the animal’s direction if that fails. Do not leave small children or pets unattended outside. Special care should be taken at dusk and dawn when coyotes are known to be more active.

More information on coyote safety can be found at keepmewild.org.