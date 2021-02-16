SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — The driver of a stolen car was killed Tuesday in a crash with another vehicle following a police chase in San Pablo, authorities said.

San Pablo police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle at about 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 14500 block of San Pablo Avenue that had been reported stolen. Instead, the driver did not yield and fled from officers.

The vehicle drove northbound on San Pablo Ave. with officers in pursuit. According to police, the officers subsequently canceled the pursuit due to the unsafe reckless driving of the stolen vehicle.

Soon after, the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling southbound on San Pablo Avenue just north of the Richmond Parkway.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 25-year old Richmond resident, died at the scene despite life-saving measures being administered, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year old Hayward resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Per Contra Costa County protocol, San Pablo Police Department is jointly investigating this incident with the District Attorney’s Office and the assistance of the California Highway Patrol. Police urged anyone with information about the collision or what led up to it to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150.