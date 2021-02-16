SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A multi-agency campaign to provide vaccinations at nursing homes across Marin County over the past two months has helped dramatically cut COVID-19 infection rates of residents and staff, according to health officials.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began nearly a year ago, there have been 711 confirmed cases in Marin among those in care facilities. There has been 127 deaths — 81.4 percent of the county’s total death rate.

Currently, there are 11 cases in care facilities — 6 among residents and 5 among staffers. There was a monthly average of 60 cases reported through January.

Public and private health officials said infection rates dropped 10-fold after residents received second doses in January. No facility in the county currently has any outbreaks, according to a statement released Monday by Marin County.

“This is one of our earliest and most highly vaccinated groups, and we’re seeing clear signs of protection,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “The vaccine is already saving lives on Marin.”

In Marin County, 68 percent of residents over age 75 have been vaccinated, as have 45 percent of the population above age 65, county officials said.

The county has a website with more information about the vaccination process at https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine.

Overall to date, health officials said approximately 36,000 Marin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, in addition to thousands more Marin-based health care workers who live in other counties but help care for Marin residents.

Vaccinations will continue for any remaining Phase 1A-eligible health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and those 75 and older, the county health department said. Once someone is eligible to be immunized against COVID-19, they remain eligible even as additional groups become qualified to access the vaccine.

Officials noted that in Marin County as elsewhere in the Bay Area, regional health departments remain challenged by limited supplies of vaccination dosages available to distribute. Supply continues to determine the pace at which residents can be vaccinated.