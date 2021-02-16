OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Crews acted quickly to evacuate neighboring units and extinguish a two-story residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon at 20 Deering Court off Coolidge Avenue in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said.
Multiple units responded and the fire shortly before 5 p.m., with the majority of damage confined to a vacant unit, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and PG&E has been notified, officials said.
