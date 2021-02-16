OAKLAND (CBSSF/BCN) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday announced they are investigating two separate homicides uncovered since Sunday evening.

Police said that traumatic injuries took the life a person who was found dead in a tent Sunday evening in Oakland’s Mosswood Park.

Someone reported the death to police at about 7 p.m. Sunday. Mosswood Park is located at 3612 Webster St., across from Kaiser Hospital.

Mosswood Park has been home to a homeless encampment. Investigators also went to the park and began looking into the apparent homicide, according to police.

Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of a man near Lafayette Park on Monday evening.

Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of 10th Street after someone reported a shooting.

Officers located the man, an Oakland resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators also responded and began looking into the apparent homicide, according to police.

The identities of the two victims identity are being withheld by police until the families are notified.

Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

