VALLEJO (BCN) — A registered sex offender was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling himself while peering into someone’s home in Vallejo, police said Tuesday.
Bennie Rapacon, 36, was arrested after officers responded at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday to the indecent exposure case reported in the 100 block of Idora Avenue.
With the help of resident security video footage, officers were able to identify Rapacon as the suspect and arrested him.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.