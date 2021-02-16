SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco has prompted police to urge residents near the shooting scene to shelter in place as officers search for suspects.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a call at around 3:05 p.m. about a residential trespassing at Tucker Ave. and Campbell Ave. between Delta and Rutland streets in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Officers who arrived on the scene said they hear a shot and then saw several suspects fleeing on foot. One person was arrested, and officers were looking for other suspects in the neighborhood.

Police were using a chopper and K9 units from Daly City Police in the search, along with California Highway Patrol units.

Police said no officers fired their weapon in the incident. It was not clear whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

⚠️ POLICE ACTIVITY – SHELTER IN PLACE ⚠️ We are conducting a shooting investigation on Tucker Ave and Campbell Ave between Delta/Rutland Streets. AVOID THE AREA. Updates will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/f8xwu9lGV1 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 17, 2021

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.