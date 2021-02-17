SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol investigators were searching for a driver who fatally struck a man walking on the Bay Bridge late Tuesday night.

The CHP said officers responded to calls of a pedestrian walking on the Bryant Street onramp toward the lower level of the highway at around 11:10 p.m.

Minutes later calls came in reporting that the man was walking in the right-hand eastbound lanes of traffic on teh bridge near 5th Street and had entered the left-hand lane blocking traffic.

An 11:18 p.m. call reported that he been struck by at least one vehicle maybe several others. Video shot at the scene shows several vehicles pulled over.

Investigators said at least one vehicle fled the scene. They were examining bridge security cameras to gather information on the sequence of the fatal incident.

Officers closed the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes and San Francisco Fire Department responders provided life support measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.

The identity of the man was being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified. The incident remains under investigation. Lanes on the bridge were reopened early Wednesday.