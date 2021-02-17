SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County announced it expand access to the COVID vaccine to workers in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture sectors beginning in less than two weeks.

The expansion of vaccinations to the state’s Phase 1B/Tier 1 vaccine group comes as the county continues to increasing its capacity at both large vaccination centers and smaller community-based and mobile sites.

County Director of Public Health Dr. Sara Cody said Wednesday the expansion to additional eligible groups would be also be focused on the most impacted areas of the county, while older residents and those most at risk from COVID-19 wil continue to be prioritized as well.

“So this expansion of eligibility will help ensure that many of our essential workers particularly those essential workers who are living in communities that have been hardest hit will have access to vaccines,” said Cody. “We’ve made this transition because we are making good progress on the group that we’re vaccinating now; that is, people living in the county who are ages 65 years and up. We have vaccinated over 50 percent of those 75 and over, and nearly half of those 65 and over.”

The county has a goal of of vaccinating at least 85 percent of residents age 16 or older by this summer, and the expansion will involve a multi-layered outreach, including new clinics in the hardest hit communities, drop-in and evening/weekend options, scheduling help for residents, and door-to-door outreach.

“We are working closely with a large network of trusted community partners to ensure that our most impacted communities have access to vaccinations,” said county Deputy Director of Public Health Rocio Luna in a press statement.

The rollout will also include public service announcements through various channels and in multiple languages.

The county is currently scheduling nearly 10,000 vaccination appointments at sites across the county each day, in addition to several vaccination sites in East San Jose and Gilroy that do not require appointments.

Cody urged older residents who have not yet been vaccinated to schedule an appointment now. The county’s vaccine website includes updates and information on those newly-eligible for the vaccine and when they can start to vaccine appointments.