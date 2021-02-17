SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A security breach at the Department of Motor Vehicles may have exposed vehicle registration information from millions of Californians.

The DMV said Wednesday it was notifying vehicle owners “out of an abundance of caution” their vehicle registration records may have been involved in the security breach of a contractor used by the DMV.

Seattle-based Automatic Funds Transfer Services (AFTS) was the victim of a ransomware attack earlier this month that may have compromised information provided to AFTS by the DMV, including the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records.

California registered some 35 million vehicles in 2019, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles.

The DMV said the registration records include names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers. AFTS does not have access to customers’ driver license information, Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, or immigration status, and therefore that date was not compromised, according to the DMV.

Once notified of the breach, the DMV said it stopped all data transfers to AFTS and notified law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Data privacy is a top priority for the DMV. We are investigating this recent data breach of a DMV vendor in order to quickly provide clarity on how it may impact Californians,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a press statement. “We are looking at additional measures to implement to bolster security to protect information held by the DMV and companies that we contract with.”

The DMV said there was no indication that information accessed by the ransomware attack on AFTS has been used for any nefarious reason, but customers were urged to report any suspect activity to law enforcement.

The agency said it was contracting with a different address verification company on an emergency basis to make sure there were no impacts to customer service.

In 2019, a report showed the California DMV collected $51 million the previous year by selling drivers’ personal information, including names, addresses and car registration information.

The DMV also acknowledged in 2019 it improperly disclosed the private information of 3,200 people to seven government agencies.

Before the pandemic, ongoing problems with excessive wait times and the rollout of the Real ID program prompted outrage from lawmakers and customers and led to staff retraining and leadership changes.