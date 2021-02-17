SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco confirmed Wednesday evening that officers have arrested a second suspect in connection with the abduction of two children who were in a minivan that was carjacked in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights earlier this month.

The first suspect in the case, identified as 25-year-old Erlin Romero, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at around 11:20 a.m. in the Bayview District several days after the carjacking and abduction of two children who were in the back of a vehicle that their father had left alone while making a DoorDash delivery.

According to a news release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, on Wednesday, February 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police investigators located 27-year-old San Francisco resident German Morazan near the intersection of Crisp Road and Quesada Avenue.

Police said Morazan was placed under arrest without incident by members of the SFPD Tactical Unit. He was later booked on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment , auto theft, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy.

Police said Morazan was the only remaining suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping.

The two young children were abducted on the evening of Feb. 6 while their father was making a DoorDash food delivery in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. They were found safe hours later early Sunday morning inside the still running vehicle in a driveway across town in the Bayview District.

Police said the children appeared frightened, but were uninjured when found by officers. They were taken to a local hospital accompanied by their mother to be given a check up.

In the release, the San Francisco Police Department acknowledged and thanked the public for their concern for the wellbeing of the children and for sharing information regarding the abduction quickly on social media.

Police said that while both suspects in the case have been arrested, it remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.