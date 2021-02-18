SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — San Leandro city councilmembers voted Wednesday to proclaim April 18 as Steven Taylor and Sanctity of Life Day, following the killing of Taylor last year by a former San Leandro police officer.

Former officer Jason Fletcher shot Taylor, a man of color, within a minute of arriving at the Walmart at 15555 Hesperian Blvd. on April 18, 2020.

Fletcher has been charged with voluntary manslaughter by Alameda County prosecutors.

“Proclaiming a day for Steven Taylor will promote the ongoing process of healing and understanding as we focus on the ongoing work of dismantling systemic racism,” San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter said in a statement.

Councilmembers voted 6-0 in favor of the proclamation with Councilmember Pete Ballew out sick.

A report on constructing a park to honor Taylor was also heard by the council Wednesday.

“This resolution, similar to the park, is a small step in helping us heal,” said Councilmember Fred Simon before the vote.

Taylor was 33 years old and a San Leandro High School graduate.

He allegedly tried to shoplift a bat and tent from the Walmart when store security stopped and asked him to return the items.

Security called police and Fletcher was the first to arrive.

Police did not respond to a request for comment on the City Council’s resolution. But city officials said they and police have been working to reduce the excessive force used by police.

