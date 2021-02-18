REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Stanford pediatrician has pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged attempted lewd acts with an underage girl he met on social media, authorities said.

Dr. Dylan O’Connor, a pediatrician at Stanford Health’s Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, appeared in court Wednesday and waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which was set for April 21, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. A superior court review conference was scheduled for March 24.

O’Connor faces felony charges of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, and attempting to employ a minor to commit prohibited acts.

Redwood City police said O’Connor made contact with the teenage girl through social media and began sending her pornographic images of himself. The DA’s office said O’Connor also requested images from the girl.

The San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit traced the IP address of the communications back to O’Connor, police said.

Redwood City police set up a sting operation on Feb. 5, with an undercover officer posing as the girl and arranging a meeting with O’Connor. He allegedly arrived at the designated location expecting to meet the 16-year-old girl and was arrested. The DA’s office said O’Connor brought a blanket and condoms with him, and allegedly acknowledged to police of having a sex addiction.

A search warrant was served at O’Connor’s residence and investigators seized electronic devices both for the case involving the minor and to identify other possible victims, police said.

O’Connor’s profile on the Stanford Medicine website was removed following his arrest, and Stanford Health said he was placed on unpaid administrative leave and relieved of all duties.

He is currently free on $50,000 bail.