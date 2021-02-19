ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a man and a teen suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint while she visited a bank’s ATM machine Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a 33-year-old woman having been robbed at gunpoint just after withdrawing money from the Wells Fargo Bank’s ATM at 5859 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, according to police officials.

The suspects were soon seen driving a four-door dark gray Infiniti sedan westbound on state Highway 4 at speeds exceeding 100 mph, police said.

Pittsburg police then spotted the car near Los Medanos College and tried to disable it using spike strips near East Leland Road and Harbor Street.

The driver avoided the strips, ran into two civilian vehicles and ended up crashing into a pole at the intersection of east Leland Road and William Way, according to police.

After a foot chase, one suspect was caught by a police K-9 unit and the other was found hiding in a nearby backyard, police said.

The suspects, aged 21 and 17, were treated for undisclosed injuries after being apprehended, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.