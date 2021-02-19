WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Nearly eight months after she went missing, remains recovered in rural San Bernardino County have been positively identified as those of Erika Lloyd, her family posted on Facebook late Thursday night.

Colin Lloyd, Erika’s brother, said the San Bernardino County’s Sheriff Department delivered the news to the family. Her remains had been discovered by hikers on Jan. 31, in Wonder Valley.

“There is no easy way for me to tell you all this and there’s no easy way for any of us to receive it,” Colin posted. “My wish is that we can all lean in a little closer, hold each other up, and remind each other more often that we’re here for one another with open arms and endless love; it’s what she would have wanted; it’s the spirit of who she was.”

Colin went on to thank all those who had searched for his sister.

“We would like to thank the men and women of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, to include their families, all the men and women who performed searches in the desert, Doug Billing’s and his friends who assisted in the search, the residents of 29 Palms and Wonder Valley,” the post read. “You have all been nothing short of a miracle for us.”

He said those that knew Erika will always remember her smile.

“Remember her, cherish her memory, celebrate moments past, and laugh; she would always make you laugh,” Colin posted. “Erika adored everyone; she left a bright smile on everyone’s heart; she would remind you of who you truly were and how important and loved you were; she warmed your soul.”

Lloyd, 38, was last seen leaving her Walnut Creek home on June 14. Family members told KESQ-TV that Lloyd was growing restless during the pandemic lockdown, had lost her source of income and was planning to camp in Joshua Tree National Park.

They told the station they last spoke to Lloyd on June 16. On that same day the car she was driving was found near Twentynine Palms by California Highway Patrol officers.