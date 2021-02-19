OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — An Oakland man died Wednesday evening in a fatal hit-and-run collision in East Oakland, police said.

Officers were sent at 6:14 p.m. to the 2700 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate the collision.

The man had been crossing Foothill Boulevard at Mitchell Street when he was hit by a silver vehicle traveling west on Foothill Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle kept going following the collision, according to police.

Another vehicle hit the man and that driver stopped and cooperated with officers.

Firefighters tended to the victim, but he died there. His name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Police said they don’t know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Officers are still investigating and anyone with information can call the Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

