SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting her own car ablaze and also at least four arson fires, two that damaged homes, across the Sonoma Valley.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said Renee Ruth Fitzhugh was being held in county jail on arson and probation violations charges.

Investigators said that around 12:30 p.m. Thursday deputies were called to 18800 block of Polley Lane in the unincorporated community of El Verano on a report of a vehicle on fire.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a Honda Accord fully engulfed in flames. They recognized the vehicle as belonging to Fitzhugh, who was contacted and detained. The Sonoma Valley Fire Department responded and determined the vehicle had deliberately been set on fire.

After interviewing several witnesses, deputies believed Fitzhugh was responsible for burning her own vehicle as well as additional fires that had occurred recently throughout the Sonoma Valley.

Detectives were able to link Fitzhugh to a total of four arson fires; including blazes in the 18400 block of 1st Ave in Boyes Hot Springs, the 200 block of West Napa St in Sonoma, and the 19500 block of Cypress Rd in El Verano.

The blazes damaged two homes, a garbage dumpster and a vehicle.