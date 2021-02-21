SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Board of Education is putting the plan to rename 44 buildings in San Francisco Unified School District on hold and focusing on reopening efforts, board president Gabriela Lopez announced Sunday.

On Twitter, Lopez summarized her statement on the matter, saying, “I am committed to focusing the board’s attention on getting our students back into the classroom. I’m committed to making sure every student and family at SFUSD is supported through this process.

“I also acknowledge and take responsibility for mistakes made in the building renaming process,” she continued. “We need to slow down and provide more opportunities for community input — that cannot happen until AFTER our schools are back in person.”

Lopez also announced on Twitter this would be the last time she will comment on renaming until schools are reopened.

“I know families are hurting,” she wrote. “I hear it from each and every parent I’ve spoken to. We’re in negotiations to get the work on returning to in-person learning done and I’m committed to working with city partners to get vaccinations, testing and other resources we need.”

Matt Haney, San Francisco supervisor for District 6, responded to the news on Twitter, saying, “Absolutely the right thing to do. The focus has to be on reopening. Everything else should be paused and be done in close consultation with school communities.”

Seeyew Mo, executive director of Families for San Francisco, responded in a statement saying, “The Board now must repeal the January 27 renaming resolution. Once all SFUSD students are back in their classrooms full time, we urge the Board to uphold its commitment to facilitate a deliberate renaming process that centers on students, is grounded in facts, and involves the full community.”

