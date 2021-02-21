ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — A Stockton man, who attempted to flee police during a two-county pursuit that ended in a crash in Richmond, was in custody early Sunday after he allegedly wounded a firefighter and paramedic in a drive-by shooting in Antioch.

Antioch police said man was arrested late Saturday night following a pursuit that traversed two counties and ended moments after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. A CHP spokesperson said the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour during the chase.

Antioch police have not yet released the suspect’s name or age or released a motive for the shooting.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m., when Contra Costa firefighters and an ambulance from American Medical Response responded to a call for someone requiring medical attention in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.

Investigators said that while the first responders were caring for the patient, a silver SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at them. The vehicle drove by a second time and someone inside fired a second series of shots.

“I was continuous shooting,” a bystander told KPIX 5. “Bam, bam, bam — like that. I felt nervous because you hear shots but you couldn’t tell where they were coming from…I just saw all the police coming. It was terrible.”

A 31-year-old firefighter was shot in the foot and a 58-year-old paramedic was shot in the leg. Both men are being treated for injuries at local hospitals where they are in stable condition and were expected to survive.

The SUV fled the scene westbound on Highway 4 toward Pittsburg, police said, pursued by Antioch officers on a chase that went through Contra Costa and Alameda counties and finally to Richmond, when the suspect’s SUV collided with a parked car.

Police said the suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Richmond Police and CHP officers. A firearm was also found at the scene.

Update. The Con Fire firefighter & AMR ambulance Alliance medic struck by gunfire while responding to an EMS call in Antioch this evening are in stable condition & being treated at hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Antioch PD investigating an apparent drive-by shooting. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 21, 2021

“Tonight’s senseless shootings are a vivid reminder of the very real dangers our first responders face, often side-by-side with our law enforcement partners, as they work to save lives across our communities,” said Lewis T. Broschard III, fire chief, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

“We are grateful for the public outpouring of support for our wounded firefighter and AMR paramedic and for the work of law enforcement across the Bay Area to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.”

Antioch police detectives are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at (925) 778-2441, call Det. Brogdon at (925) 779-6895, or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.