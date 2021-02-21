SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To the cheers of spectators lined along its route, a 139-year-old San Francisco Victorian home inched its down Franklin Street Sunday as crews delicately moved the structure to its new setting on Fulton Street.

The move — according to the San Francisco Historical Society the first in city in nearly 50 years — created a buzz on social media a flurry of postings.

Simon Willison posted a photo of the large crowd that had gathered.

Dozens of videos were posted of the nearly 7-block move.

Dumitru Erhan posted: “No big deal, just a giant house rolling through San Francisco.”

toddenfreude joked about the recent exodus of residents during the COVID-19 shutdown — “The San Francisco mass exodus is real. Even the houses are fleeing!”

Parlay Brand posted: “So, I’m having #BaconAndBlunts on this #Soulful Sunday, watching people play hoops and soccer, and this Victorian house comes driving down the street. Only in San Francisco #Frisco”

Roweena D’Souza posted an image of a delicate cornering maneuver and posted: “Nothing to see here except a whole victorian house trying to make a left turn #SanFrancisco”

Teresa and Dan Newmark and their 7-year-old daughter Madeleine were among those who gathered to watch the move.

“It’s like a Mardi Gras procession,” Dan Newmark told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“It’s a one-in-a-lifetime type thing,” Teresa added. “This is what you hear about when an earthquake happens.”

San Francisco broker and the owner of the Victorian Tim Brown had to pay about $200,000 for assorted permissions and fees involved in the move.

Home’s former site at 807 Franklin St. is to become a 48-unit, eight-story apartment building while the transported Victorian will be anchored at 635 Fulton St.