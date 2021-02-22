SAN CARLOS (CBS SF/BCN) — While other San Francisco Bay Area school districts remain in the planning phase, the San Carlos Unified School District opened the doors of its schools Monday to transitional kindergarten and first-grade students.
Orientations for second and third grades will begin the week of March 1, while fourth and fifth grades are scheduled for the week of March 15.
Adjusted case rates in San Mateo County are at 9.6 and must be 25 or below for TK-5 students to return to some in-person learning under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Currently, San Mateo County officials are awaiting word from state health officials to move from the purple to the red tier on California’s reopening
The district will address sixth through eighth grades when the county does move into the red tier or 7 or fewer cases per 100,000 people under state requirements.