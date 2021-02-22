MENLO PARK (AP) — Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed in statements that they had reached agreement on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for news that they feature.READ MORE: Family Reveals Discovery Bay Murder Victim Had Taken In Woman, Child Who Are Now Missing
Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news after the House of Representatives passed the draft law late Wednesday last week.READ MORE: Police Find 70 Pounds Of Meth, $23K In Homes Of Suspected Dealer In Santa Rosa
The Senate will debate amended legislation on Tuesday.
“The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days,” Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Mountain View Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.