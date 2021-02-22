LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — An FBI agent’s gun, law enforcement badge and credentials were stolen over the weekend during an auto burglary in Lafayette.
The FBI told KPIX 5 it was working with the Lafayette police department to investigate the theft that took place around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday on Lafayette Circle near several major grocery stores.
Investigators said a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol was among the items stolen.
“The FBI, in partnership with the Lafayette Police Department, is actively working to locate and recover these items in the interest of public safety,” the FBI said in a statement. “The investigation remains ongoing and we cannot provide further comment at this time.”