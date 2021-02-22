LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — Marin County health officials have opened a drive-through vaccination site at the Larkspur FErry Terminal to provide easier access to the COVID-19 shot.

The new site is particularly helpful for older adults and other residents who may have mobility issues, said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer, in a statement.

“Providing a vaccination location that is accessible by personal vehicle, paratransit and public transit options is an important factor in removing barriers to the vaccine ensuring health equity for our most vulnerable residents,” said Willis.

The new center at the Larkspur Landing ferry terminal provided vaccinations to 200 people Sunday, a pace that will be maintained for at least the first week before eventually increasing to 1,500 vaccinations per day.

County officials said the shipment of vaccinations for the new site were delayed by severe storms across the Midwest and that the number of daily appointments will increase as more vaccinations are delivered.

The ferry terminal is located at 101 E. Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, just east of Highway 101. Appointments are required and are limited to Marin residents age 65 and older who can show proof of age and residency.

All appointments are full for this week at the Larkspur Landing.

However, county officials urge residents to keep checking the appointment website — https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine/P1Bsignup — to find appointments available at Larkspur Landing and at Marin Center.