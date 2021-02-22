COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Monday evening asked for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who had left her home this afternoon.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted about the missing girl just after 7 p.m.

The girl, whose name is Mika according to police, was said to have last been seen walking away from her home on the 900 block of San Pierre Way Monday afternoon.

The 12-year-old girl was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants or shorts.

Anyone who sees her is asked to please call police at 650-903-6344.