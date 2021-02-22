SANTA ROSA (BCN/CBS SF) — A man suspected of selling methamphetamine out of two homes in Santa Rosa is behind bars, according to Santa Rosa Police.
The suspect was identified as Edgar Ortega Aguilar.
Police detained Aguilar on Monday and found 70 pounds of methamphetamine in one home, and $23,000 in the second, along with drug paraphernalia.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600.