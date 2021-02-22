SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco police on Monday said a man arrested last week in connection with the attempted robbery of a hardware store at gunpoint was also wanted for robbing a pawnshop nearly four months ago.

Last Thursday, a suspect entered a hardware store in the 2000 block of Market Street and demanded money while brandishing a semi-automatic gun.

The suspect then allegedly put the gun away and produced a collapsible baton, according to police.

The suspect fled emptyhanded when the victim yelled for another employee.

After briefly investigating the case, officers in about two hours were able to track a person matching the suspect’s description to the 800 block of Eddy Street. The suspect has been identified as Necho Goins, 26, of San Francisco.

Police said in detaining Goins officers allegedly found a replica gun in his waistband and a collapsible baton in his pants pocket.

Officers arrested Goins on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a burglary tool among other offenses. Officers also arrested Goins on a warrant in connection with an unrelated robbery, in which he allegedly stole a diamond ring from a pawnshop in October, according to police.

Goins remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

