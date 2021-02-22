SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco police on Monday said a man arrested last week in connection with the attempted robbery of a hardware store at gunpoint was also wanted for robbing a pawnshop nearly four months ago.
Last Thursday, a suspect entered a hardware store in the 2000 block of Market Street and demanded money while brandishing a semi-automatic gun.READ MORE: Family Reveals Discovery Bay Murder Victim Had Taken In Woman, Child Who Are Now Missing
The suspect then allegedly put the gun away and produced a collapsible baton, according to police.
The suspect fled emptyhanded when the victim yelled for another employee.
After briefly investigating the case, officers in about two hours were able to track a person matching the suspect’s description to the 800 block of Eddy Street. The suspect has been identified as Necho Goins, 26, of San Francisco.READ MORE: Mountain View Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Police said in detaining Goins officers allegedly found a replica gun in his waistband and a collapsible baton in his pants pocket.
Officers arrested Goins on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a burglary tool among other offenses. Officers also arrested Goins on a warrant in connection with an unrelated robbery, in which he allegedly stole a diamond ring from a pawnshop in October, according to police.
Goins remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.MORE NEWS: Mom Says Sacto Catholic School Expelled Her Kids Over Her 'Only Fans' Account
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.