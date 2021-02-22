WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car traveling the wrong way on Highway 1 in Watsonville was arrested for felony DUI after she collided head-on with another vehicle, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the other driver.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 12:17 a.m. on southbound State Route 1. A 2015 Nissan was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a 2002 BMW just south of Airport Blvd.

The Nissan came to rest blocking the #3 lane of southbound SR-1, while the BMW came to rest off the west-side shoulder with its rear resting on the guardrail, the CHP said.

The BMW’s passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Moss Landing, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 46-year-old man from Moss Landing, was taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 22-year-old Johanna Mayapuga of Santa Cruz, was arrested and transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The collision was still under investigation. The CHP said identities of the victims would be released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner’s office.