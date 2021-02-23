GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — Body recovery teams retrieved the body of a missing Woodside woman discovered hundreds of feet below the rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.
The medical examiner has identified the woman as 31-year-old Lillian Meyn. On Sunday, a family member reported her missing.
Searchers found Meyn’s car on the South Rim, near the Bright Angel Lodge. Her body was located 300 feet below the rim, according to officials.
The incident is under investigation.