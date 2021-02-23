PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Four men were arrested Monday night on a variety of charges after a vehicle pursuit through the streets of Petaluma, authorities said.

Petaluma police said 32-year-old Wilmar De Leon and 19-year-old Allan Perez, both of Novato, and Petaluma residents 25-year-old Luis Diaz-Reyes and 19-year-old Cesar Velasquez were taken into custody after the pursuit.

De Leon who was driving the vehicle was arrested for evading. Perez was arrested for possessing/concealing a firearm in a vehicle. Diaz-Reyes was arrested for possessing an open alcoholic beverage and for violating his probation. Meanwhile, Velasquez was arrested for being in possession of alcohol as a minor.

De Leon and Perez were booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Diaz-Reyes and Velasquez were issued citations to appear in court and released.

Investigators said a Petaluma police officer was working patrol at around 7:43 p.m. While the officer was stopped at the intersection of East Washington St. and Lakeville St., he observed a Toyota Corolla turn onto East Washington St. from Lakeville St.

The Corolla turned westbound into the oncoming eastbound lanes where it continued traveling westbound on East Washington St.

The officer caught up to the Corolla and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Corolla continued traveling westbound.

The officer activated his siren and initiated a pursuit as the vehicle failed to yield. The Corolla continued southbound and failed to stop at the intersection of Howard St. and Western Ave. controlled by four-way stop signs. The driver eventually stopped at the intersection of 6th St. and A St. The suspects were arrested without incident.