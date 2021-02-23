SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a stabbing that killed a 24-year-old man Monday night in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Otis Street and Duboce Avenue on the western edge of SoMa and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.READ MORE: Tiger Woods Suffers Multiple Leg Injuries In Southern California Car Crash
Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the stabbing but didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.READ MORE: Oakland Man Dies In Weekend Fight, Stabbing Near Coliseum
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
MORE NEWS: No Return Date Yet For San Francisco Schools; District, Unions Still Far Apart
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.