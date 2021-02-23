SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the one-year mark approaches since the last time San Francisco public school children were in class, it appears the school district and the teachers union are not any closer to agreeing on a plan to open up classrooms.

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) held a Zoom news conference Tuesday to update the progress toward an agreement with the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) union and indicated both sides have very different proposals for in-person teaching.

The SFUSD says its board will vote Tuesday on a plan to reopen, but without a labor agreement in place, kids will continue to stay home with no date set yet to return to the classroom.

“We don’t have a date set for a variety of reasons,” said Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Enikia Ford Morthel. “We cannot predict staff, in the first wave of schools, will be able to get the vaccine. We can’t predict when SF will be in the red or orange tiers. And we cannot predict we’ll be bargaining with our labor partners. That said, I think all of us want the babies back in person as soon as possible, and so we continue to plan so that when that it’s able to happen, that it happens.”

“We don’t want to just offer half-days,” said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews about one of the union proposals. “We know that transitions are hard we want consistency and a full day for our students.”

San Francisco public schools closed last March 13, and they were cleared by California health department guidelines to reopen September 21. The ongoing delays in reopening have prompted the city to sue the district and request an emergency order to compel the district towards reopening.

The district has delayed a vote on that until Tuesday at 3 p.m., with the agenda moved up at the request of parents, some who are now demanding the recall of school board members in their effort to get their children back into schools.

Last Friday, one group of parents has launched a recall effort of the School Board President Gabriela Lopez and board members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.

The board recently tabled a much-criticized effort to rename dozens of city schools which opponents said detracted from the effort to reopen schools for in-class learning.