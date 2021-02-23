FREMONT (BCN/CBS SF) – Fremont police were seeking help finding Atharva Chinchwadkar, who was last seen by his parents on about 6 p.m. Sunday when he left his residence to get dog food and didn’t return.
Chinchwadkar is described as a 19-year-old South Asian male, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, cream jacket, gray track pants. Atharva was driving a dark grey, four-door 2010 Toyota Camry sedan with license plate number 6JVD754.READ MORE: Berkeley Votes To Curb Police Traffic Stops For Small Offenses, Other Significant Reforms
Police said Chinchwadkar may have gone toward Santa Cruz, where he is a student at the University of California at Santa Cruz but does not have a residence there.READ MORE: Small Plane Crashes Into Car During Emergency Landing Near Livermore Airport
Anyone with information is asked contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.MORE NEWS: COVID: 'Let's Reopen Them' Parents Protest To Restart In-Person Learning In Sunnyvale
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.