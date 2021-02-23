LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The pilot and passenger of a small, single-engine plane were relieved to be unharmed Tuesday night after hitting a car as they made an emergency landing on a freeway overpass near the Livermore Municipal Airport.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Isabel Avenue, an overpass over I-580 just north of the airport. Miraculously, there were no reports of any injuries.

KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich posted video of the scene on Twitter. It showed multiple Livermore police and CHP units as well as an ambulance at the site of the accident.

The nose of the plane appeared to have struck the front end of the white sedan that it appeared to have hit. Both were on the shoulder of the road.

Livermore police tweeted just before 6 p.m. that a plane with engine trouble was forced to make an emergency landing on Isabel Avenue just north of the airport at around 5:10 p.m., striking the car.

The plane has been identified as a Mooney M20E, a four-seat, single-engine propeller plane.

The FAA confirmed that the pilot of the plane reported a loss of engine power shortly after departing from Livermore Municipal Airport before making the emergency landing on Isabel Avenue.

“We do not have reports of injuries to either of the two people on board the aircraft or anyone on the ground,” the statement from the FAA said.

Bob Horn with the FAA later told KPIX 5 the plane had flown down from Napa to drop off a part. The engine troubles began shortly after takeoff as the plane headed back to Napa .

During the emergency landing, the plane came up short and landed with one wheel on the car it struck.

The father and son who were on the plane said they experienced power loss on takeoff, forcing the emergency landing. Both men, who did not identify themselves, seemed unnerved and relieved when reporter Goodrich spoke with them. But neither man was injured.

“Yeah, we collided with a car,” said the son. When asked if the driver was ok, the younger man replied. “Yeah, they took his car away.”

And as far as what happened with the plane?

“Don’t know,” the man said. “That’s something for the NTSB to figure out. I’m glad we’re all OK.”

The plane appeared to be otherwise intact. Traffic was continuing to move past the site of the incident.

Isabel Avenue remained closed between E. Airway Boulevard and Portola Avenue.

According to the FAA registry website, the plane is registered to San Francisco resident Maciel Cicero.

The FAA will investigate the incident and has notified the NTSB.