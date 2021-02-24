BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Lawmakers in Berkeley have passed sweeping police reforms, from limiting traffic stops to stricter vetting to keep biased officers off the streets.
The bevy of reforms also includes stricter protocols such as requiring written consent for searches.
The Berkeley Police Association opposes the measures and issued a statement saying the reforms would have a "significant safety consequence for citizens and officers."
The reforms were recommended by a group of lawmakers Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguín brought together to develop an action plan to address racial disparities in the use of force during police stops.
After Tuesday night's vote, Mayor Arreguín expressed gratitude for their efforts.
“I want to take the time to thank the City Manager and Police Department for the work that they’ve been engaged in for the last few years.”