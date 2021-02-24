CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN/CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was contained Wednesday evening on the Phillips 66 refinery in the unincorporated town of Rodeo.
Crews from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District and Crockett Carquinez Fire Department responded to the fire along eastbound Interstate Highway 80 after 5 p.m. and had to gain access to the fenced off area through the refinery gates, officials said.READ MORE: Multiple Agencies Ramp Up Search For Rogue Coyote That Bit 5 Lamorinda Victims
https://t.co/CbeEaN5Jmm pic.twitter.com/9bsEXSjgid
— CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) February 25, 2021READ MORE: Warriors Use Late Run To Pull Away From Pacers
The fire had burned about a quarter of an acre before it was extinguished.
The fire district said the cause of the fire appeared to be overhead power lines at a time when the region is under a wind advisory.MORE NEWS: Formal Charges Filed Against Darryon Williams, Suspect In Contra Costa Crime Rampage
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.