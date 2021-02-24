COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN/CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was contained Wednesday evening on the Phillips 66 refinery in the unincorporated town of Rodeo.

Crews from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District and Crockett Carquinez Fire Department responded to the fire along eastbound Interstate Highway 80 after 5 p.m. and had to gain access to the fenced off area through the refinery gates, officials said.

The fire had burned about a quarter of an acre before it was extinguished.

The fire district said the cause of the fire appeared to be overhead power lines at a time when the region is under a wind advisory.

