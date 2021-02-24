OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Berkeley man was arrested Monday in connection with criminal threats made on social media that were investigated as a hate crime, Oakland police said.

“Investigators received information from a media partner regarding the disturbing remarks towards members of the Asian community,” the department said in a news release. “OPD investigators immediately launched a criminal investigation into this matter” and “confirmed the threatening posts and hateful speech.”

Police said the department was already aware of the man suspected in the case following an earlier arrest on a firearm charge.

The suspect was taken into custody when he reported for a court appearance on Monday.

“He was interviewed and booked into jail for criminal threats involving hate crimes, a probation violation, and weapons charges. The man is being held without bail,” police said.

Police encouraged those who are a victim or a witness to what they believe is a hate crime to call the OPD Hate Crime tipline at (510) 637-4283 or the non-emergency line, (510) 777-3333.

