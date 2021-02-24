SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heath care officials announced Wednesday they were expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to San Francisco teachers, child care and food service workers.

But officials also warned that “vaccine doses remain in short supply, and healthcare providers have been advised to prioritize second doses in the coming weeks.”

“Getting people who live and work in San Francisco vaccinated as quickly as possible will help us keep our entire community safe and save lives,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for a year now, and throughout that time, our workforce has kept the city going.”

“From the grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers, to emergency workers and restaurant cooks and waiters, these frontline workers have showed up for all of us, and I’m glad we’re able to move forward with expanding vaccine eligibility to include them.”

Moving into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution adds more than 168,000 individuals who live or work in San Francisco to those who were already qualified to receive a shot.

To date, San Francisco has vaccinated 80% of the approximately 210,000 healthcare workers and people 65 and older who were eligible under Phase 1A. 58% percent of San Franciscans 65 and older have received at least one dose.

“While appointments are still very limited due to supply, we’re ready to ramp up our vaccination sites and open up appointments as we get more vaccine doses,” Breed said.

Over the last week, an average of 4,000 to 4,500 second and first vaccine doses a day have been administered in San Francisco.