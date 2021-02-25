SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night near the campuses of Horace Mann Elementary School and San Jose State University.
Police say two adult victims suffered gunshot injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting in the 200 block of N. 9th Street around 7:30 p.m.
No suspect has been identified.
Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 200 block of N 9th St. Two adult victims. NON-life threatening injuries to both. No suspect info at the moment. TOC 7:39pm. pic.twitter.com/BK5HEiPYgM
— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 26, 2021