COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bay Area Shootings, Crime, Gun violence, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night near the campuses of Horace Mann Elementary School and San Jose State University.

Police say two adult victims suffered gunshot injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting in the 200 block of N. 9th Street around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Eyes California Ban on High-Capacity Ammo Magazines

No suspect has been identified.

READ MORE: COVID: Santa Clara County Relaxes Outdoor Gathering Rules, Says Red Tier Move May Happen Next Week