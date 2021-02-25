MARIN CITY (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested in Marin City following a fight with another woman that ended in a stabbing, authorities said Thursday.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 911 calls about the stabbing at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Cole Drive to find a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds inside an apartment.

Medics provided aid to the victim and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition. She was expected to survive.

Deputies contacted 29-year-old Marin City resident Demeshia Harris in a nearby apartment and found she had blood on her body along with a bloody knife nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined Harris and the victim were involved in a fight earlier, and later Harris retrieved a knife and a second fight occurred which ended with the victim getting stabbed multiple times by Harris, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris kicked and resisted deputies as she was placed under arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and obstruction with violence.

She was booked into the Marin County Jail and was being held on $500,000 bail.